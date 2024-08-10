YSRCP delegation seeks appointment with AP Governor

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has sought an appointment with Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer to appraise him about the damage to the plaque of Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada. The miscreants have removed the name of party President and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In January this year, YS Jagan inaugurated the 125-foot statue of Social Justice erected in the honour of Dr Ambedkar. The opposition party blamed the ruling TDP government for resorting to political vendetta against the statue.

In his letter to the Governor, the former Minister Dr. Merugu Nagarjuna said he was appalled to see the ‘condemnable act of demolition of the site of statue’ and he wishes to handover the information regarding the ‘disorderly act of few groups’ to him. He added that certain elements are resorting to these tactics to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the state.

Also Read: Yellow alert issued for parts of Telangana on Sunday

