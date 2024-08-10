Yellow alert issued for parts of Telangana on Sunday

The weather department has issued a yellow alert in Telangana saying several districts may experience heavy downpours on Sunday.

According to Meteorological Centre, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem district will likely witness thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds during the next 24 hours. It also said strong winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph are expected at a few places.

Due to the southwest monsoon weakening over Telangana, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places over the next week in the state.

