YS Jagan hits out at Ayyannapatrudu over insensitive remarks

Tadepalli: YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a blistering attack on the TDP for attacking the party cadre and vandalising their properties just because they did not vote for their party. Several YSRCP sympathisers and supporters have been attacked by the TDP members since the election results were announced on June 4.

Speaking at YSRCP’s extended party meeting in Tadepalli ahead of assembly sessions starting Friday, Jagan said his government's welfare benefits were extended to everyone regardless of caste, religion or political affiliation. He said unlike TDP, his party did not differentiate among the beneficiaries and poor people.

According to TDP, senior leader and Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyannapatrudu is set to be elected as the Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The first session of the newly elected State Assembly is scheduled to be held on June 21 and 22.

Recently, senior TDP leader Ayyannapatrudu had said, “Jagan was defeated but not dead.” The video clip was widely shared on social media.

Responding to insensitive remarks of Ayyannapatrudu against him, the YSRCP chief said, "Someone says that Jagan has lost but not dead. Another says that he should be beaten to death."

Likening TDP leaders to “Kauravas”, YS Jagan said he had no hope that the ruling party would listen to him. However, he would go into the people and will fight for their rights and raise their issues on the Assembly floor.

Taking aim at Chandrababu Naidu for TDP members’ bold and unrelenting attacks on unarmed YSRCP supporters, Jagan said Karma is catching up and their cup of sins will soon overflow.

Also Read: That's the Difference Between Jagan & Naidu!