Watch Video: Pawan Kalyan Takes Charge as Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh

Actor and Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan has assumed the responsibilities of Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh today.

On Wednesday morning, Pawan took charge of the post in a traditional ceremony. He took blessings from Vedic Brahmins, pundits at the camp office in the Secretariat, in the presence of officials. In his role as Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan will oversee the Panchayati Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, and Science & Technology departments.

Pawan was presented with flower bouquets and congratulated him on taking up his new responsibilities. Before this, he received an honorary salute at the camp office. Ministers Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh, along with Jana Sena MLAs, attended the event.

After assuming his ministerial duties, Pawan Kalyan is expected to have a busy day today. He will be meeting with IAS and IPS officers, as well as Group-1 and Group-2 officers, followed by a meeting with the Panchayati Secretary Association. Pawan is scheduled to stay at the party office in Mangalagiri for the day.