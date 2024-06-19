Pawan Kalyan assumes office as Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister

Vijayawada, June 19 (IANS) Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan assumed office as Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister on Wednesday.

The actor-politician took charge at his camp office (official residence) here after performing puja in the presence of ministerial colleagues, leaders from his party and senior officials.

Pawan Kalyan, who has been allocated the portfolios of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply; Environment, forest, Science & Technology, signed a couple of files after assuming office.

Earlier, a group of priests performed rituals and blessed Pawan Kalyan.

Minister for Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar, Minister for Tourism, Culture & Cinematography Kandula Durgesh, both from Jana Sena, were among those who were present.

A day before taking charge Pawan Kalyan had visited the camp office and suggested a few changes.

Pawan Kalyan will reside on the upper floor while the ground floor will serve as his office.

There is also a meeting hall abutting his office.

He had also visited the State Secretariat on Tuesday. On his first visit to the Secretariat after being appointed as Deputy Chief Minister, he had called on Chief Minister Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Pawan Kalyan was also accorded a warm welcome on arrival in Amaravati by farmers, Jana Sena workers and fans.

Pawan Kalyan along with Chandrababu Naidu and other ministers had taken oath on June 12. Two days later he was appointed Deputy Chief Minister and portfolios were allocated to him and other ministers.

In the recent elections, the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance stormed to power with a landslide majority.

The alliance won 164 Assembly seats in the 175-member House.

The alliance bagged 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats. Jana Sena won all 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats it contested.

Pawan Kalyan was elected from Pithapuram constituency. The party was given three Cabinet berths.

