Watch Video: Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy – I Will Continue Fighting Even If I'm Jailed

November 27, Prakasam: YSRCP State General Secretary Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy made it clear that he would continue his fight, even if he is imprisoned. He spoke to the media about the illegal cases filed against him by the coalition government.

Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy stated that he is not afraid of any number of cases filed against him by the coalition government. He will not run away due to fear of cases. Between 2014 and 2019, 88 cases were filed against him. What was the outcome? He affirmed that his phone will not be switched off, and he will not flee. He will continue his fight, even if imprisoned. He also mentioned that he would not apply for anticipatory bail for the cases filed against him.

He further revealed that when his child was in trouble, his father called him, and he immediately responded by ensuring the victim received better treatment. He questioned whether the coalition leaders had visited the child’s family. Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy emphasized that filing cases against him would not intimidate the party workers, as they would not be scared. He reassured that nothing of that sort would happen.