GenAI, quantum computing set to create over 10 lakh jobs in India by 2030

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Emerging technologies like Generative AI (GenAI) and quantum computing are set to create more than 10 lakh jobs in India by 2030, according to a report on Wednesday.

Global capability centres (GCCs) emerged as the powerhouse of tech hiring India during the July-September period (Q2 FY25), driven by a robust demand for skills in roles such as AI/ML, analytics, cybersecurity, cloud, and DevOps, according to the report by Quess Corp, India’s leading business solutions provider.

In Q2 FY25, Development skills dominated with 41 per cent share of tech hiring demand while AI/ML positions saw 30 per cent growth in demand from previous quarter.

“Reskilling and upskilling with proliferation of GCCs are driving the dynamic ecosystem of India’s tech growth,” said Kapil Joshi, CEO of Quess IT Staffing.

“Emerging technologies such as generative AI, deep-tech, and quantum computing emerge are set to create over a million jobs by 2030. While challenges remain, India's IT industry is well-positioned to grow 10-12 per cent in the next six months,” he added.

According to the report, 79 per cent of the aggregate demand emerged from the top five skill suites -- development, ERP, testing, networking and data science.

In addition to these functional skill suites, there was a rapid increase in specialised roles and skills related to Java (30 per cent), cybersecurity (20 per cent), and DevOps (25 per cent) between Q1 FY25 and Q2 FY25.

The manufacturing sector witnessed a significant transition, with demand escalated on products across sectors such as semiconductor, electronics, and electrical industries.

Bengaluru dominated tech hiring with 43.5 per cent share, followed by Hyderabad (13.4 per cent) and Pune (10 per cent).

“India's tech landscape is experiencing a boom, with Bengaluru emerging as the undisputed leader. A staggering 62 per cent of hiring requests flow through this region, followed by the West (14 per cent), North (8 per cent), and East (0.4 per cent),” the report mentioned.

