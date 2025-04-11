India emerging as central hub for global technology development: Experts

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) India is fast becoming a central hub for global technology development, leading experts said here on Friday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the 'Global Technology Summit' here, they emphasised India’s role in shaping the future of technology -- from fostering international collaborations to leading innovation in digital public infrastructure (DPI).

Brendan Dowling, Australia’s Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology, praised India for hosting what he described as a ‘prominent global event.’

He noted that the summit brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and think tanks to discuss the deep interconnection between technology and geopolitics.

“This summit, I think, has become a really prominent global event. It brings together policy makers and industry think tanks to talk about geopolitics and technology,” Dowling told IANS.

According to him, technology lies at the core of international safety, security, and prosperity, and India’s skilled ICT workforce and thriving software industry make it an essential partner in advancing global tech capabilities.

Dowling also emphasised the opportunity for Australia and India to build a stronger bilateral technology partnership, highlighting the complementary strengths of both nations.

Jon Simonsson, Senior Director at the Swedish Prime Minister’s Office, underscored the importance of collaboration in technological progress.

He said that most new technologies cannot be developed in isolation but require joint efforts between countries, industries, academia, and public institutions.

Calling the summit an excellent platform, Simonsson added that it allows for the creation of shared understanding, collaborative action, and even joint technological projects.

Janka Oertel, Director, Asia programme and Senior Policy Fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, appreciated India’s inclusive approach, particularly its engagement with the Global South, Europe, and the United States.

She highlighted the summit as a critical space for discussing not only the challenges posed by emerging technologies but also the opportunities they present in a global context.

“India has laid out an ambitious agenda, especially in the realm of digital public infrastructure, and that this momentum could lead to meaningful collaboration between India, Europe and other regions,” Oertel told IANS.

