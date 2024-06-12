Watch: Nara Lokesh's Telugu Becomes Talking Point Again!

Chandrababu Naidu's scion and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has earned the sobriquet - Pappu (dumbwit). His critics criticise Lokesh for his "political ignorance" and often refer to him as Pappu. Lokesh's command over the Telugu language and his speaking skills are also questioned by his detractors.

During the oath-taking as a minister, Lokesh's Telugu has yet again come to the fore. It became a talking point as Lokesh witnessed a slip of the tongue moment. Instead of pronouncing "Antha Karana Sudhi", Lokesh read it as "Anthargatha Sudhi". This immediately became troll material. The video has been widely shared on social media platforms.

It looks like, Lokesh is going to give a lot of feed to the trolls in the coming days.