TDP’s ongoing attacks on party cadre: YSRCP seeks Governor’s intervention

Vijayawada: Seeking urgent intervention to stop the relentless attacks on party cadre, a delegation of the YSRCP leaders met Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

Accompanied by Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and others called on the Governor and submitted a representation highlighting the ongoing targeted attacks on party cadres and supporters in various parts of the State. They also complained about the unauthorised entry of the TDP leaders into the YSRCP offices.

Speaking to mediapersons, Subba Reddy, said the ruling party leaders are resorting to attacks on their party workers across the State. He pointed out that Dalits are selectively being targeted for favouring the Jagan’s party in the recent elections. He remarked that the situation is so bad that the police allegedly ignore the victims’ complaints and have failed to maintain law and order in the State.



Meanwhile, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy said the TDP government is not doing enough to maintain peace in the State. He said that ever since TDP came to power, attacks on the YSRCP workers have only increased. A smear campaign has been launched to tarnish the image of the YSRC party saying the party is constructing its offices without taking required permissions from the concerned authorities.

Also Read: YSRCP Pushes for Special Category Status to AP in Parliament

