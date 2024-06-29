YSRCP Pushes for Special Category Status to AP in Parliament

New Delhi: We will continue to fight for the rights of people regardless of being in power or not, YSRCP MPs asserted. Rajya Sabha on Friday took up discussion on the motion of thanks on the President Dropoudi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

While responding to the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's speech in Parliament, party MP Golla Baburao raised several key issues related to Andhra Pradesh.

“We demand the Centre to accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. We also demand the release of funds for Polavaram Irrigation Project, intervention in the worsening law and order situation in the state and allocation of captive iron mines to revive Visakhapatnam Steel Plant,” Baburao told the Parliament.

Amid Opposition’s relentless demand for a discussion on NEET issue and irregularities in exams conducted by the NTA, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till July 1. Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a NEET discussion under Rule 267.

