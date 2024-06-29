Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ new track showcases intense love story

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) The makers of the Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' on Saturday released a new soulful track, 'Kisi Roz', that showcases an intense love story.

'Kisi Roz' highlights the journey of Krishna and Vasudha’s love story in the film, which is written and directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Ajay took to Instagram and shared the music video of the song, captioning it: “O sahib ji. Yeh Dil chaahe usse that we love the most. Experience that feeling with #KisiRoz.”

Tabu also shared the music video on her Instagram, using the same caption as Ajay.

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey called the track his “personal favourite."

"And just in case anyone felt that the soundtrack couldn’t get better... My personal favourite - Kisi Roz,” Pandey wrote.

The film’s team previously released the songs 'Tuu' and 'Ae Dil Zara'.

'Kisi Roz' is sung by Maithili Thakur, and composed by the Oscar-winning musician MM Kreem, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir.

The musical romantic drama also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Sayaji Shinde.

NH Studioz presents A Friday Filmworks Production, “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia.

The film is set for a theatrical release on July 5.

Talking about Ajay, he also has 'Singham Again' with Rohit Shetty set for release. The film is the fifth instalment from the filmmaker's popular 'Cop Universe'.

Apart from Ajay, the upcoming movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff, to name a few.

