Nagarjuna heaps praise on Amitabh Bachchan, calls him ‘original mass hero’

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni has heaped praise on 'Kalki 2898 AD' and called megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who plays the role of Ashwatthama in the film, the “original mass hero.”

Nagarjuna took to X and praised filmmaker Nag Ashwin for blending “fiction with mythology and history so effortlessly.”

“Congratulations to the team of Super duper #Kalki2898AD!! Naagi, you took us to another time and another place. entwining fiction with mythology and history so effortlessly!!” he wrote.

The actor then praised Amitabh, writing: “Amith Ji, the original mass hero... Sir, you are on fire.”

Nagarjuna also expressed his desire to see more of superstar Kamal Haasan, who plays the role of Supreme Yaskin, the proclaimed god of the Complex, and mentioned his anticipation for the second instalment.

“Can’t wait to see Kamalji in the sequel... did not get enough of him! Prabhas, you did it all over again!!”

Regarding Deepika Padukone and the rest of the cast, he wrote: “Deepika ji, you look so ethereal and convincing as the divine mother!! And the rest of the team. Ashwini Dutt Garu, dear Sweety, and Swapna, God bless you! Indian cinema has done it again!!”

'Kalki 2898 AD', which was released on June 27, is the first part of the 'Kalki' universe, which is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, it tells the tale of a select few on a mission to save the unborn child Kalki.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to touch Rs 150 crore domestic earnings on its third day of release, having minted Rs 149.3 crore on its second day after release.

