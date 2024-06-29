Maha govt announces pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced that the state government will soon launch a special pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens.

Making an announcement regarding the same in the state Assembly, he said that the government will put in place necessary policies and regulations which will enable the senior citizens to visit pilgrimages.

CM Shinde intervened during a discussion on the calling attention motion moved by Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik.

"Maharashtra is the land of saints. Many people visit the pilgrimage centres every year. Chief Minister's Tirtha Darshan Yojana will be launched to make it easier for senior citizens to visit pilgrimage sites. For this, a comprehensive policy will be prepared and its rules will be made. The scheme will be implemented by inviting online applications in a rotating manner," said the chief minister.

CM Shinde said the MahaYuti government belongs to the common people, and in the additional budget presented on Friday, various provisions have been made for farmers, labourers, workers, women and youth.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.