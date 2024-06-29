Chelsea FC sign Omari Kellyman on six-year deal; Ian Maatsen departs to Aston Villa

London, June 29 (IANS) Chelsea FC have announced the signing of Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa. The 18-year-old has signed a six-year contract with the Blues, which includes the option of a further year, and will join his new club for pre-season next month.

"It is fantastic to be standing here as a Chelsea player. It’s a massive club with an amazing history, so it is great to join. It is a dream come true for sure. I’m buzzing to have put on the shirt and can’t wait to get started," said Kellyman in a statement released by Chelsea FC on Saturday.

An attacking midfielder, Kellyman started his career at Derby County and spent ten years with the club before signing with Aston Villa in 2022. The England youth international featured for Villa’s Under-18s and Under-21s during his first season with the club - and earned a nomination for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award.

Kellyman was part of Villa’s pre-season tour of the United States last summer and made his first-team debut in August 2023 during a 3–0 Europa Conference League victory over Hibernian.

He went on to make five further senior appearances last season, which included Premier League appearances against Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

In a separate deal, Aston Villa have signed centre back Ian Maatsen from Chelsea.

The 22-year-old was named in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season after helping Borussia Dortmund reach the final of the competition in 2023/24.

Maatsen, who is currently with the Netherlands at this summer's European Championship in Germany, becomes Unai Emery's second summer signing.

The highly-rated left-back enjoyed an impressive spell on loan with Dortmund over the second half of last season.

Maatsen registered 16 appearances in the Bundesliga and seven in the Champions League, finding the net in the club’s quarter-final triumph over Atletico Madrid.

