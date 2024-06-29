Margani Bharat dares Naidu for open debate on Polavaram project

East Godavari: Former YSRCP MP Margani Bharat has dared chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for a debate on the Polavaram Irrigation Project. Highlighting the progress made on the project works during the YSRCP government, he blamed the previous TDP regime for the delay in the completion of the project.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Bharat said the Polavaram project of national importance would have been completed if it was given to the Centre. He said the diaphragm wall of the project was damaged during the previous government and therefore the construction work is still under progress.

Despite the mishandling of project during the TDP regime, the Jagan government accelerated the project work and managed to complete the construction of spillway, spill channel, hydraulic gates, lower and upper coffer dams, YSRCP leader said. The Centre also agreed to pay Rs 55,000 crore as Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) of the Polavaram Irrigation Project, he added.

Former Rajamahendravaram MP demanded an impartial probe into the burning of a vehicle at his office on Friday. A few miscreants had torched his campaign vehicle in Rajamahendravaram city last night. The vehicle was completely gutted in the incident.