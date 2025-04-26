Govt committed to develop greenfield industrial smart cities across India: Minister

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The government is committed to developing state-of-the-art greenfield industrial smart cities across the country, said Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Public Enterprises and Steel, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma.

He was speaking at an event where the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) was honoured with the Udyog Vikas Award.

During his address, Varma lauded the transformational potential of the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) at Palakkad in Kerala, stating that the project is poised to reshape the infrastructure and industrial landscape of Kerala and the broader southern region of the country.

The event also showcased NLDSL’s contributions to transforming India’s logistics ecosystem.

Since its inception in September 2022, ULIP has integrated 43 systems from 11 ministries, connected through 129 APIs and more than 1,800 data fields, empowering over 1,300 registered companies and enabling more than 100 crore API transactions.

This technology-driven platform exemplifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a unified, efficient, and transparent logistics network in India.

The event also featured a technical session focusing on the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, providing in-depth insights into the strategic vision, planning, and progress of the upcoming Palakkad Industrial Smart City.

A dedicated session by NICDC Logistics Data Services Ltd. (NLDSL) further elaborated on the innovative digital solutions being deployed through the Logistics Data Bank (LDB) and Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP).

The Palakkad Industrial Smart City, spanning 1,710 acres across Pudussery Central, Pudussery West, and Kannambra, represents a major milestone in Kerala’s industrial development.

Strategically located 21 kms from Palakkad city, 120 kms from Cochin, and 50 kms from Coimbatore, the project offers seamless interstate connectivity and significant logistical advantages, positioning it as a key industrial gateway for South India.

With robust multi-modal connectivity via road, rail, and air, the city is designed to attract high-quality investments and drive regional employment and innovation, said Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Key project milestones include 81 per cent of required land already in possession and environmental clearances for all land parcels granted on January 01, 2025, among others.

—IANS

na/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.