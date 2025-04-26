Villagers near LoC get their bunkers ready amid ceasefire violations following Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed, tensions have escalated along the Line of Control (LoC), especially in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Salotri, the last Indian village situated right across from Pakistani military posts, is witnessing a flurry of activity as residents clean out and stock their underground bunkers, anxious but prepared for any escalation in cross-border hostilities.

The villagers, residing at the very edge of the LoC, have begun reinforcing their bunkers after Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations over the past two days.

Pakistani forces have been targeting Indian positions with small-arms fire, drawing a "strong and appropriate response" from the Indian Army, according to official sources. No casualties have been reported so far.

Salotri residents credit their sense of security to the bunkers provided by the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

These reinforced shelters, built about 10 feet underground, are reportedly bulletproof and well-structured to provide safety during shelling and firing incidents.

"We live in a border area, and the bunkers provided by PM Modi for civilians here are very strong, bulletproof, and built 10 feet underground. There is no danger inside them. We are very thankful to PM Modi because we feel completely safe while staying in our own homes," said one villager.

He added, "What the terrorists did in Pahalgam was a cowardly act. They killed our Hindu brothers. It is necessary to retaliate for this act. We are prepared because once the retaliation begins, we will have to take care of our safety. So we are ready with our bunkers."

In the village of Hunderman on the LoC as many as 217 villagers had protected themselves during the Kargil War in a bunker that was smaller than the current ones and till date they maintain that bunker.

Salotri village had no such bunkers, and the residents were forced to flee to Poonch town. However, they feel confident at present time in their ability to stay safe within their village, even during heightened conflict.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.