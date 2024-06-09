Sharmila’s First Reaction on TDP’s Relentless Attacks in AP

Vijayawada: The atrocities by the TDP cadres on the YSRCP supporters have attracted widespread condemnation. The TDP workers have been continuously attacking the YSRCP sympathizers and party leaders soon after the election trends indicated that their party was returning to power in the state.

They were seen barging into the houses of YSRCP sympathisers, pulling them out and thrashing them with sharp weapons in full public view. Their acts of vandalism and destruction of YSRCP offices, YSR statues and flagpoles have also surfaced on social media.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Sharmila expressed concern over the unrelenting attacks on the YSRCP sympathisers. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she condemned the vandalism of YSR’s statues in the state.

“The Congress party strongly condemns the unruly attacks by mobs on the statues of great leader YSR in the state. It is unfortunate that such atrocities are happening in a democracy," she wrote in her X post.

రాష్ట్రంలో మహానేత వైఎస్సార్ విగ్రహాలపై అల్లరి మూకలు చేస్తున్న వికృత దాడులను కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తోంది. ప్రజాస్వామ్యంలో ఇలాంటి అరాచకాలు జరగడం అత్యంత దారుణం, మిక్కిలి శోచనీయం. ఎటువంటి పరిస్థితుల్లోనూ ఇలాంటి రౌడీ చర్యలు ఖండించి తీరాల్సిందే. ఇది పిరికిపందల చర్య తప్ప మరోటి… — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) June 9, 2024

Congress Working Committee member Pallam Raju has also condemned the attacks by the TDP cadres. He said these attacks are not good for democracy.

Recently, the TDP workers attacked the houses of former minister Kodali Nani and former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi in Krishna district. The assailants pelted stones on the house of Vamsi in Vijayawada. They damaged two cars parked in front of the house and tried to barge into the house. Vamsi suffered a defeat in the Gannavaram Assembly constituency. He was elected from the same seat in 2019 as a TDP candidate but later defected to the YSRCP.

