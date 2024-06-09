Petition demands recall of AP Elections 2024: The general election results in Andhra Pradesh were shocking for the people. Despite implementing numerous welfare schemes over the past five years and pursuing the agenda of overall state development as chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRC party suffered an unexpected defeat.

YSRCP’s regime brought various reforms including setting up of new medical colleges, establishing ports, the Nadu-Nedu education program -- introduction of English as a medium of instruction in government schools. All exit polls projected a massive landslide for the ruling YSRCP, however, the party ended up winning just 11 more seats and 4 MPs, which makes people think something is fishy.

There are allegations that the bureaucracy, including the police and Election Commission officials, conspired and worked for the opposition alliance during elections. YSRCP sympathizers faced harassment, while alliance candidates secured questionable victories. Those who benefited from the welfare schemes claim that they voted on the YSRCP's fan symbol in May 13 polling, raising doubts over such a massive loss of seats for the party.

The YSRCP leaders have expressed doubts about the functioning and handling of EVMs. Therefore, they have demanded the election commission to go for re-elections in the state. Meanwhile, an individual named Sane Amarnath has filed a petition through Change.org platform urging the Election Commission to conduct fresh polls or order a recounting of polled votes to address the issue.

