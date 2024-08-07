Security concerns for YS Jagan: Ambati flays TDP's deceptive tactics

Former Minister Ambati Rambabu strongly criticised the TDP-led coalition government under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu for their negligence and misleading statements regarding the security of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to media at the camp office here on Wednesday, Ambati Rambabu said that the YSRCP Chief had to approach the Judiciary to ensure that the security arrangements in place at the time of his resignation as Chief Minister were maintained.

He pointed out that the TDP government is either neglecting or acting with a vendetta by withdrawing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's security and said despite claims by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the Home Minister that 986 security personnel were assigned to YS Jagan, the reality is far different. He clarified that during Jagan's tenure as Chief Minister, he had only 139 security personnel, contrary to the 986 claimed. This false narrative, according to Rambabu, is part of a deliberate misinformation campaign, akin to Goebbels' propaganda.

Ambati Rambabu emphasised that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remains a highly popular leader even after stepping down as Chief Minister, attracting large crowds wherever he goes. Given such circumstances, adequate security is crucial, he said and added However, the coalition government hastily withdrew security at YS Jagan's residence and office.

Reacting to misleading statements by Nara Lokesh on social media, he said they were false claims regarding bulletproof vehicles and the number of security personnel accompanying YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He stressed the inadequacies and malfunctions of the provided security vehicles, recounting personal experiences of travelling in them.