Seven Ugandan schools closed in western region as floods set in

Kampala, Aug 7 (IANS) Ugandan authorities said at least seven primary and secondary schools have been closed in the western district of Ntoroko due to floods caused by heavy rainfall.

Edward Bashungura, the resident district commissioner for Ntoroko, told Xinhua Wednesday over the phone that the heavy rains had caused a nearby river and lake to overflow their banks, resulting in flooding.

"About 20 villages have been affected (by) flowing flooding of River Semliki and Lake Albert. This has left many schools submerged," Bashungura said. "We were left with no choice but to close the schools for the safety of the children. More schools are being assessed today and are due for closure."

The officer said in these villages alone, 20,000 people had been affected by floods.

"What we need now is (the) restoration of washed away bridges, tents for schools, shelter for affected villagers, food and water purifiers," said Bashungura, adding some of the affected villagers were living in shelters and camps for internally displaced people.

Last week, the government weatherman announced that the country would experience heavy rains, with lightning strikes in early August.

