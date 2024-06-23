Security beefed up at YSRCP camp office in Pulivendula

YSR Kadapa district: As a large number of people continue to throng the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) camp office in Pulivendula to meet the party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the police are having a tough time controlling the crowd. To ensure the safety and security of the YSRCP chief, the police have decided to permit only key party leaders to meet Jagan.

YS Jagan is on a three-day visit to Pulivendula. This is his first visit to Pulivendula constituency after the announcement of Assembly election results early this month. On the second day of his visit, supporters, party workers, leaders and functionaries of YSRCP had gathered in large numbers at the camp office early in the morning. The administration has made special arrangements to facilitate the arrival of party activists at the venue.

