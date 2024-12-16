Road Accident: Young Woman Loses Her Life Tragically in AP's Srikalahasti

A young woman tragically lost her life in a road accident near Vemapalli, in the town of Srikalahasti, on Saturday. According to the Second Town Police, Vinay (23) and Hemalatha (23), both from Nellore, were in a romantic relationship and worked at a private company. They had set off for a pilgrimage to Tirumala on Friday.

On Saturday, while returning to Nellore on a bike, Hemalatha got caught under a bag truck at Vemapalli, Srikalahasti. She fell under the truck and died on the spot. Vinay suffered only minor injuries. The Second Town Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.