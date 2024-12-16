December 16: Gold Price Today, India - Decline in Yellow Metal Price

Gold prices in the country are on a downward trend. After a significant decline over the past two days, they have remained stable for the last two days. On Monday, December 16, gold rates were steady across the country. With gold prices not increasing for the past five days, gold enthusiasts are showing interest in purchasing.

In major regions of the country, including the two Telugu states, the current gold prices are as follows: In Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada, as well as other parts of both Telugu states, the price of 22-carat gold for 10 grams is ₹71,400, and the price of 24-carat gold is ₹77,890.

In the national capital, Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold for 10 grams is ₹71,550, while 24-carat gold is ₹78,040. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, the price of 22-carat gold is ₹71,400, and 24-carat gold costs ₹77,890.

Meanwhile, silver prices across the country have also remained stable today. In Hyderabad, the price of silver per kilogram is ₹1,00,000, while in Delhi, it is ₹92,500.

(Disclaimer: The gold and silver prices mentioned above are indicative only. GST, TCS, and other taxes or duties may be applicable. For accurate prices, please check with your local jewelry store.)