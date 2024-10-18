October 19 to October 22: Heavy rain alert for AP; holiday for schools likely!

Another spell of heavy rain is expected to lunge towards Andhra Pradesh as the state has barely begun smiling after a rainstorm in recent times. The India Meteorological Department, meanwhile, has issued a warning for the formation of a new low-pressure area over the Central Bay of Bengal by October 22 that could flood the state with heavy rain showers.

The latest warning comes after a depression crossed the coast at Tada in Tirupati district, triggering widespread rainfalls. However, though it had weakened into a low-pressure system, the IMD continues to predict heavy rain.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts has been reported over the past 24 hours. In Nellore and Kadapa, rainfall was reported as very heavy. Heavy rains have been reported in the districts of Annamayya, Nandyal, Sri Satya Sai, and Tirupati. In other parts of the state, light to moderate showers were reported.

This heavy rain has discomfited life here at Visakhapatnam. Stretches of streets remain submerged even today, while commuters face problems in the flooded city. In one such case, a man was injured when the shed collapsed in Konga Palem.

Authorities are working hard to drain out the water. Continuous rain is making it a little difficult for them to work out with this flooding trouble. Reforming flooding raised questions about the effectiveness of drainage systems.

