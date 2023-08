Newly Appointed TTD Chairman Calls On CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Newly appointed TTD Chairman B. Karunakara Reddy called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Wednesday.

He thanked the Chief Minister for giving him opportunity of serving the TTD. The new Chairman will take over his responsibilities on Thursday at Tirumala. B. Abhinay Reddy, son Karunakara Reddy, also met the Chief Minister.

