Mithun Reddy Gifts New Car to YSRCP Leader Whose Car Damaged by TDP

Mithun Reddy’s Great Gesture

In response to the unrest and to address the damages incurred, Mithun Reddy took immediate steps to make amends. True to his word, MP Mithun Reddy purchased a new car worth 20 lakhs and personally delivered it to Redappa, compensating for the losses suffered. This gesture was aimed at restoring some sense of normalcy and showing his commitment to resolving the conflict.

To prevent further incidents, Reddy coordinated with local police before his visit to Redappa’s house. The police were on high alert to avoid a repeat of the July 18 clashes. Reddy's visit was conducted with caution, focusing on maintaining peace and avoiding any further escalation of violence.

Violent Clash in Punganur Town During Mithun Reddy’s Visit: Aftermath and Response

On July 18th, Punganur town witnessed a significant escalation in political violence involving Rajampeta MP and key YSR Congress party leader Mithun Reddy. The visit, intended to meet former Chittor MP Redappa and show solidarity with party cadres allegedly attacked following the formation of a new government, turned into a scene of chaos and lawlessness.

The Incident Unfolds

The atmosphere in Punganur was charged as Mithun Reddy arrived to support YSR Congress party members. The visit was marred by escalating tensions between supporters of the YSR Congress and the TDP party. Demonstrations against Reddy quickly turned violent, with both groups engaging in stone-pelting and aggressive clashes. High tension prevailed at Redappa’s residence, where the situation deteriorated into a full-scale riot.

Local police struggled to manage the escalating situation, leading to a breakdown in law and order. The violence resulted in serious injuries to supporters from both parties, exacerbating the conflict. TDP cadres, who were protesting outside Redappa’s residence, alleged that the stones thrown at them originated from inside Redappa’s compound.

Damage and Destruction

The violence during the clash caused significant property damage. Numerous vehicles were vandalized, and Redappa’s car was set on fire by the rioting mob. The destruction extended to homes and vehicles in the vicinity, further inflaming the situation and leaving the town in turmoil.

Ongoing Tensions and Police Vigilance

The political unrest has left Punganur on edge, with both YSR Congress and TDP supporters remaining highly charged. Police personnel are continuously monitoring the situation and have issued warnings to both factions to avoid any gatherings unless absolutely necessary. The town remains under heightened scrutiny, with authorities working to prevent any additional outbreaks of violence.

The situation in Punganur highlights the volatile nature of political conflicts and the challenges in managing communal tensions. As political clashes continue to disrupt daily life, the commitment of leaders like Mithun Reddy to address grievances and the vigilance of local law enforcement are crucial in restoring stability to the region.