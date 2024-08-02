Jagan's Latest Comments on Chandrababu

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that despite YSRCP's overwhelming majority in local bodies in Visakhapatnam district, TDP is still choosing to contest. He made these remarks during a meeting with key Visakhapatnam leaders at his camp office, making some noteworthy comments.

YSRCP holds a significant majority in the local bodies. Naturally, in such situations, TDP should not contest. However, Chandrababu Naidu has never adhered to moral values. Therefore, he is trying to field his party’s candidate in the fray. Moreover, they will attempt to win through blatant inducements and threats. Devious tactics and conspiracies are Chandrababu’s nature, Jagan criticized. He stated that given such circumstances, the MLC election is approaching, and thus he convened this meeting to gather the opinions of all party leaders.

Subsequently, Jagan sought the opinions of each leader individually. After considering everyone’s views, he announced the name of senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana. He then urged all party leaders to work together harmoniously in this MLC election. He emphasized the need to establish coordination committees and move forward collectively, despite potential threats from the ruling party, and to face such challenges boldly.