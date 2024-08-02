11 killed as fire engulfs building in Philippines

Manila, Aug 2 (IANS) At least 11 people were killed after a fire broke out early Friday morning in a five-level commercial and residential building in Manila City in the Philippine capital, authorities said.

Village Councilor Nelson Ty said that the Bureau of Fire Protection confirmed to him that 11 people died after they were trapped inside the building gutted by the fire that broke out before 7:30 a.m. local time. It took firefighters two hours to put out the fire, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the dead was the wife of the building owner, whose body was found on the third floor, Ty added.

A building security guard told reporters at the site that a liquified gas petroleum tank in the canteen on the first floor exploded, triggering the fire.

However, the bureau, which is conducting an investigation, has yet to confirm the cause of the deadly fire.

