Honour Commitments Like SCS, Polavaram Funds : Vijayasai Reddy at All-party Meet

New Delhi: YSR Congress parliamentary party leader and MP V Vijayasai Reddy said that he reminded the Centre of the unfulfilled promises made at the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Vijayasai Reddy, who participated in the all-party meeting on the eve of Parliament's monsoon session, told reporters here on Wednesday that he raised the pending issues of the state in the meeting.

The YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP said he also reminded the Union government about the pending issues like Special Category Status (SCS) to the Telugu state and pending funds for Polavaram project. He further said the issue of formation of a separate railway zone for Visakhapatnam was also raised as it’s been pending for four years. The YSRCP leader said, during the customary get-together, he raised the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and demanded the Centre to revoke its decision.

Demanding the Centre to honour its commitments made during the bifurcation of the Telugu state and provisions shown in the Ap Reorganisation Act 2014. He also demanded for caste-wise enumeration of BCs and providing 33 percent reservation for women in Union and State legislatures.

Also Read: Parliament monsoon session: Congress to press for discussion on Manipur, assault on federal structure, rail safety