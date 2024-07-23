Heavy Rains in Telugu States: Low Pressure in Bay of Bengal Triggers Rains

Andhra Pradesh

AP has been experiencing heavy rainfall due to consecutive low-pressure systems forming in the Bay of Bengal. For almost two weeks, the state has been enveloped in cloudy weather.

According to the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), more rain is expected on Tuesday. Light showers are forecasted for Eluru, East Godavari, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts. Similarly, light drizzles are expected in the NTR District, West Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Anakapalli, and Visakhapatnam districts.

The Godavari River at Dowleswaram is witnessing a surge in floodwater due to the rains in the upper states. Currently, the water level at the barrage is 12.05 lakh cusecs, as reported by the Disaster Management Authority. The first flood warning is already in effect, and the second warning is about to be issued. Four NDRF teams are prepared for emergency assistance, and an additional four SDRF teams are on standby.

Telangana

In Telangana, heavy rains are expected for the next three days. The second flood warning is ongoing at Bhadrachalam, and authorities are preparing to issue the third warning if the water level reaches 53 feet. People in flood-affected districts and low-lying areas are being alerted, and arrangements are being made to evacuate them to safer locations if necessary. Toll-free numbers have been set up for emergency assistance: 18004250101, 1070, and 112.

Authorities are prepared to issue the third flood warning at Bhadrachalam as the floodwater level nears 53 feet.