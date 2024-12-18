Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh for three days from December 19

Officials at the Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department report a low-pressure system, current in the northeastern Bay of Bengal, is to intensify northwards, producing heavy rains over Andhra Pradesh in the next 48 hours.

The system is forecasted to bring widespread rains in the state, along with wind speeds of up to 35-45 km/h. Heavy rains are expected in the coastal areas of north and south Andhra Pradesh, along with the possibility of three consecutive days of rain in some places.

An Orange Alert has been issued for the districts of Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Alluri from tomorrow. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from tomorrow due to the severe weather conditions. Though the IMD has given heavy rainfall alerts in several districts, the government has not announced any holidays for schools and colleges.

Residents of the districts affected by the weather conditions have been advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea until the weather conditions improve.

