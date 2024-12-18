Why Ajmer Sharif Dargah Should Remain Free of Controversy

Ajmer Sharif Dargah is the epicenter of Sufism in South Asia and a symbol of 'spiritual convergence' between religious communities in India. For over 800 years, both Muslim and Hindu pilgrims have come together to pray at the holy shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, which stands as a beacon of ‘unity and secularism.’ It remains a revered place for all, regardless of faith.

It would be both a distortion of truth and a false notion to assume that news about Ajmer Sharif Dargah would only affect the sentiments of Muslims. Hindus have been worshipping at this sacred site for generations. The tradition of offering a 'chadar' (a ceremonial cloth) has been followed by devotees from around the world, and there is a long-standing tradition of the Prime Minister sending a chadar during the annual Urs of Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Every day, around 1.5 lakh devotees visit Ajmer Sharif Dargah, which is considered the holiest place by both Muslims and Hindus in India. Many Indian Muslims believe they should visit Ajmer Sharif Dargah at least once in their lifetime. It is considered by many as the ‘Mecca’ of India, and Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is known as 'Hindustan Ke Wali' or 'Hind Wali.'

It is unfortunate that such a 'unity center' is now making headlines for unnecessary and unwanted reasons. The search for traces of Hindu culture, sparked after the Babri Masjid demolition, continues unabated. Until now, this search has primarily focused on mosques, but now it is encroaching on dargahs as well. Ajmer Sharif Dargah, which holds deep sentimental value for millions of people worldwide, has now been dragged into controversy and judicial litigation. It is uncertain whether those who are stirring up this controversy have any understanding of where it will lead or whether they expect to foster endless uncertainty, conflict, and division between Indian Hindus and Muslims. We must question how the country's progress can continue if the two major religions, which should coexist peacefully, are constantly at odds.

Unlike the prolonged conflict surrounding Ayodhya, there has been no such dispute at Ajmer Sharif Dargah. It is not an open space like a mosque but an 800-year-old resting place of Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. Without any legal grounds against the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, it is illegal to collect yantras and gunapalas at this sacred resting place of the Sufi Saint.

The Hindu Sena has proposed a survey of Ajmer Sharif Dargah with the court's assistance. Any responsible citizen in this country would hope that this survey is not permitted. There is a widespread demand from both communities that the survey be rejected, as was done in the cases of the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar. Responsible leaders and elders must refrain from creating issues out of non-issues and fueling needless controversies. Both Hindus and Muslims recognize the Dargah as a place of reverence for both religions and view it with shared respect. Why disturb the peace of the devotees and incite violence across the country when they are peacefully praying and promoting harmony?

The teachings of Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti have always promoted inclusivity, allowing people of all faiths to visit the shrine and seek blessings, making it a symbol of 'inter-religious harmony' between communities.

Disturbing the sacred 800-year-old resting place of the Sufi Saint to investigate whether or not a Shivalinga exists is akin to hurting the sentiments of 1.4 billion people in India, in addition to devotees from around the world. Ajmer Sharif Dargah stands as a “bridge of understanding” between Hindus and Muslims. If we intend to break this bridge, we risk severing the relationship between Hindus and Muslims, with potentially extreme consequences. What, in the end, do we hope to achieve? It would be a Pyrrhic victory.

Our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has consistently promoted Sufism. In March 2016, he hosted the World Sufi Forum in Delhi, with the King of Jordan as the Chief Guest. The Prime Minister highlighted that Sufism embodies true Islam—peace—and that it can help build harmony among religions. The Ajmer Sharif Dargah represents a profound example of religious tolerance and syncretism.

History serves to teach us lessons and build awareness for a better future. It should not be weaponized to divide people or disturb peace.

History has its own intrinsic value. When we bring elements from the past into the present, we cannot always expect to find the interpretations and results we desire. It is like disturbing a beehive and expecting the bees to fly in a straight line. All religions, across different societies, seek respect for their holy places. To maintain harmony, we must recognize that faiths should unite, not divide. These secular spaces should be places of respect and unity.

In the last two years, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has repeatedly stated: "We raised the issue of the Babri Masjid, though it is against our nature, in special circumstances. Now that problem is resolved. The Masjid-Mandir controversy should not be raked up again and again. Why create unnecessary fuss? It is not correct to argue that every mosque has a Shiva Lingam. Although the practices differ, what Muslims do in mosques is also divine worship. Indian Muslims are our children and have not come from outside. Everyone should understand this."

There is no evidence that a Shivalinga exists beneath the resting place of the Sufi Saint. Fictions designed to incite violence must be abandoned. I appeal to all my Hindu brothers and sisters to respect the words of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and I urge all Muslim brothers and sisters to exercise restraint as well. We are witnessing a highly disconnected and turbulent world. In such times, we must be careful and strive to come together, irrespective of our religions. Let us work for the progress and prosperity of India. Let’s unite and raise the flag of India to the highest peak in the world.

Mera Bharat Mahan Hai!!

Jai Hind!!!

– Zahara Begum

Social Worker (India/USA)

(Disclaimer: The opinions and thoughts expressed in the above article are the personal opinions of the author, Zahara Begum, and not those of Sakshi Post or the Sakshi Group organization.)