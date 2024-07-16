One of the key promises from Chandrababu Naidu's poll campaign is free RTC bus rides for women. This was part of the TDP-Janasena-BJP combine's Super Six schemes. It is been a month since the new government was formed in AP, yet it has not fulfilled its Super Six promises yet. After a lot of pressure from the opposition YSRCP and various quarters, the TDP-plus government is finally taking steps.

In the latest update, it is reported that the Andhra Pradesh government has set a date for the launch of this program.

According to reports, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Anagani Satya Prasad announced that the free RTC rides for women will begin on August 15th, coinciding with Independence Day.

This means the TDP government is implementing this program just two months after coming to power.

While similar programs are already running in neighbouring states like Telangana and Karnataka, there was some doubt about when it would start in Andhra Pradesh. Let us see how successfully the newly formed government will keep its poll promises.