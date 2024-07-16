Huma Qureshi starts shooting for 'Bayaan', shares picture from film’s set

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi, who is known for her roles in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana’, ‘Badlapur’, and ‘Monica, O My Darling’, has commenced shooting for her upcoming film 'Bayaan'.

In the film, she portrays the character of Roohi Kartar, a police officer.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram and posted a picture from the sets of 'Bayaan'.

Dressed in corporate formals, Huma stands outside the “Interrogation Room”, holding the clapper board while adjusting a pair of sunglasses.

The clapper board indicates the filming of scene number 21, shot number 3.

In the caption, Huma wrote: “Roohi Kartar reporting on duty!! #Bayaan @shiladityabora @bikasmishra Day 1 #cop #honour #justice."

Talking about the film, Huma told IANS: “Embarking on the first day of shooting for 'Bayaan' is an exhilarating experience. There’s a unique thrill in seeing our vision start to take shape in reality. The energy on set is palpable, and the dedication of the entire team is truly inspiring. I chose 'Bayaan' because I was so drawn to the strong script.”

The actress added: “'Bayaan' is a story that resonates on many levels, and I'm excited to dive into the complex world. This journey promises to be challenging yet incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the magic we are creating.”

Huma also recently wrapped up ‘Jolly LLB 3’, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla.

