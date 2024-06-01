Exit polls predict YSRCP’s return to power in AP

The much-awaited exit poll results for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections were announced on Saturday evening. According to the exit polls, YSRCP is projected to secure a comfortable majority. These exit polls have once again proved that YSRCP is a formidable force in the state.

The exit poll results suggest that the voters have given their approval to the YSRCP government's welfare and development initiatives. The fact that Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented nearly 99 percent of the poll promises has found resonance among the voters.

Multiple exit poll agencies have forecast that YSRCP will win between 94 and 116 seats in the 175-member Assembly. Aaraa Mastan Survey, a prominent pollster, has predicted that YSRCP will bag 94 to 104 seats, while also winning 13 to 15 Lok Sabha seats in the state. On the other hand, the opposition TDP is expected to secure between 48 and 77 seats, as per various exit poll projections.

However, the pollsters have indicated that Sharmila-led Indian National Congress (INC) may not even secure their deposit in the elections, according to Aaraa Mastan.

Atma Sakshi SAS:

YSRCP: 98-116

TDP 59-77

RACE:

YSRCP-117-120

TDP- 48-50

Poll Strategy Group:

YSRCP - 115-125

TDP - 50-60

Operation Chanakya:

YSRCP: 95-102

TDP: 64-68

Chanakyya Partha Das:

YSRCP: 110-120

TDP: 55-65

Janmat:

YSRCP: 95-103

TDP: 67-75



Agni Veer:

YSRCP: 124-128

TDP: 46-49

Poll Laboratory:

YSRCP: 108

TDP: 67

It is noteworthy that YSRCP had achieved a landslide victory in the 2019 elections, and the exit poll results indicate that the party's welfare and development initiatives have resonated with the voters, who appear to have given them another chance to govern the state.