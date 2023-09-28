CM YS Jagan Condoles Demise of Sri MS Swaminathan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the passing away of Sri MS Swaminathan, father of Green Revolution, the agronomist whose verdant vision has changed the rural landscape.

Recalling the contribution of the Padma Vibhushan and Magsaysay Awardee MS Swaminathan garu to agriculture, the Chief Minister said his efforts had made the nation strong in food production enriching rural economy and his memory lives in the lush fields forever.



I am deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Dr MS Swaminathan garu, the father of India’s Green Revolution. His dedication and commitment to feeding the nation transformed agriculture in India.

In current times, when the thrust needs to be on increasing production to meet… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 28, 2023

