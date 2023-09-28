CM YS Jagan Condoles Demise of Sri MS Swaminathan

Sep 28, 2023, 13:47 IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the passing away of Sri MS Swaminathan, father of Green Revolution, the agronomist whose verdant vision has changed the rural landscape.

Recalling the contribution of the Padma Vibhushan and Magsaysay Awardee MS Swaminathan garu to agriculture, the Chief Minister said his efforts had made the nation strong in food production enriching rural economy and his memory lives in the lush fields forever.


