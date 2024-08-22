Chandrababu, What Could Be More Shameless Than This?: YS Jagan

AP former CM and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remarked that in the current situation, even a former MLA is not able to return to his own home in the state. He pointed to the incident in Tadipatri as an example of this in a message posted on his 'X' account on Thursday.

"Despite notifying the SP, TDP mobs blocked the way. They set fire to the YSRCP leader's house and destroyed vehicles. While such heinous acts are happening at the grassroots level, Chandrababu, sitting at the top, is making statements that people should be afraid to commit crimes. What could be more shameless than this?" Jagan criticized.