AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday warmly greeted an admirer who had cycled all the way from Maharashtra to meet him.

Kaka Saheb Laxman Kakde, a farmer from Maharashtra, met Chief Minister YS Jagan at the CM Camp office and YS Jagan enquired about his well-being. Out of affection for the CM, Kakde came to Tadepalli by cycling 800 kilometers from the Solapur district of Maharashtra. He left there on the 17th of April and reached the camp office today after a grueling journey of seven days.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: CM YS Jagan to Visit Anantapur on Wednesday