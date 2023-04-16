AP CM YS Jagan Anantapur Trip Postponed To April 26 

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to the Anantapur district tomorrow has been postponed to the 26th of this month. The Chief Minister will visit Narpala at the Singanamala constituency in the district to participate in the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena programme on that day, CMO officials informed. With the click of a button, the Chief Minister will disburse the amount into the beneficiaries' accounts at an event held there.

This is the fifth time that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Anantapur district after taking charge as Chief Minister. On the first trip he launched the Kanti Velugu program, Nethanna Hastham in Dharmavaram for the second trip, toured Rayadurgam constituency on the occasion of YS Rajasekhara Reddy's birth anniversary in the name of Rythu Dinotsavam where he inaugurated the Integrated Agrilabs there. He participated in the Rythu Bhima insurance disbursal scheme in Raptadu constituency during his fourth visit.

The Chief Minister on the 26th of April will release funds related to the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme for students during his visit here. The Chief Minister will also address a public meeting while launching the scheme. Students of various institutions, including JNTU-A and SK universities will attend the event in Narpala.

Meanwhile, the AP government is slated to host the annual Iftar dinner for the Muslim community tomorrow (Monday). The Chief Minister will attend the Iftar party which will be held at the Vidyadharapuram Mini Stadium in Vijayawada.

