AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government has issued orders to transfer 39 IPS officers within the state. The State Chief Secretary CS Jawahar Reddy released two GOs notifying the transfer of these police officers.

Senior officers of the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and above:

G. V. G. Ashok Kumar serving as Additional Director of ACB was transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Eluru

G. Pala Raju posted as IGP, Guntur.

R. N. Ammi Reddy was posted as DIG, Anantapur

M. Ravi Prakash posted as DIG, Special Enforcement Bureau

Other postings including DIG, DGP and Addl DGP

B. Raja Kumari was transferred to Andhra Pradesh Special Police as DIG

Saravashresta Tripathi posted as DIG (Admin) at the office of the Director General of Police (DGP)

Koya Praveen was posted as DIG, Greyhounds

Shankha Brata Bagchi was posted as Additional DGP (Law and Order) and also given full additional charge of the post of Additional DGP (Personnel and Admin)

Ravi Shankar Ayyanar was posted as Additional Director General (V&E) and ex-officio principal secretary to Government (V&E).

Atul Singh, ADGP (P&L) was posted as Chairman of the State Level Police Recruitment Board and as also given additional charge of the post of ADGP, APSP.

Ch. Srikanth was transferred to the post of IG, Crime Investigation Department,

P. Venkatarami Reddy was given the posts of Managing Director of AP Police Housing Corporation and ADGP (P&L).

Garud Sumit Sunil (SP, Special Investigative Branch)

Fakkeerappa Kaginelli (SP, CID)

Bindhu Madhav Garikapati (SP, Greyhounds)

Siddharth Kaushal (SP, Octopus)

V. Harsha Vardhan Raju (SP, CID),

Rahul Dev Singh (SP, Railways, Vijayawada)

Vasan Vidya Sagar Naidu (DCP (L&O), Visakhapatnam)

Ajitha Vejendla (DCP, Jaggaiapeta, NTR district)

Ch. Vijaya Rao (Commandant, 3rd Battalion, APSP, Kakinada)

Rahul Dev Sharma (Commandant, 5th Battalion, APSP, Vizianagaram)

Gowthami Sali (Commandant, 16th Battalion of APSP, Visakhapatnam)

P. Jagadeesh (Commandant, 14th Battalion, APSP, Anantapuram)

M. Ravindranath Babu was asked to report to the DGP

New District Superintendents of Police appointed:

Vikrant Patil (SP, Parvathipuram Manyam)

Tuhin Sinha (SP, Alluri Sitha Rama Raju)

Satish Kumar (SP, Kakinada)

K.V. Murali Krishna (SP, Anakapalli)

Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy (SP, East Godavari)

P. Sridhar (SP, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema)

D. Mary Prasanthi (SP, Eluru)

Tirumaleswar Reddy (SP, SPS Nellore)

R. Gangadhar Rao (SP, Annamayya)

K. Srinivasa Rao (SP, Anantapur)

V. Madhava Reddy (SP, Sri Satya Sai)

G. Krishnakanth (SP, Kurnool)

C.M. Thrivikram Varam was posted as Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam City.

