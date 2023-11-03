Samajika Sadhikara Yatra in Chittoor: Spreads Message Of Social Justice & Progress

On the 5th day of YSRCP Samajika Sadhikara Yatra, a substantial gathering of YSRCP supporters united to endorse party leaders as they journeyed through the Chittoor Assembly Constituency, spreading the message of social justice and empowerment. The bus yatra began with a productive meeting with influential figures in the area, featuring key party members such as Deputy CMs Amzath Basha and Narayana Swamy, I&PR Minister Chelluboyina Venugopal Krishna, Chittoor MP N. Reddappa, and local MLA Arani Srinivaslu. The yatra culminated in a grand public meeting at the Nagaiah Kalakshetram area.

The yatra's resounding success sends a potent message from the YSRCP: Their government remains steadfast in its commitment to social empowerment, and underprivileged communities in the Chittoor district are witnessing unprecedented development under CM Jagan Reddy's leadership.

Addressing the enthusiastic supporters, Deputy CM Amzath Basha emphasized the pivotal role of education as a catalyst for transformation, aligning with the YSRCP's dedication to improving people's lives.

Further, Deputy CM Narayana Swamy drew attention to the marked differences in government policies between the previous TDP administration and the current leadership under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He highlighted the Naidu government's failure to provide uniforms to school children, while CM Jagan's administration not only ensures uniforms but also provides tablets to support education. "One must not forget that CM Jagan is the only Chief Minister who has sent government school students to the USA from Andhra Pradesh," he added.

Subsequently, MLA Arani Srinivasulu praised the government's commitment to uplifting the underprivileged. He emphasized that by prioritizing the welfare of marginalized communities, the government is prevailing in the fight against inequality. He stated, "The forthcoming elections are a battle between the rich and the poor; it's not a caste war but a class war, and CM Jagan stands with the underprivileged."

Carrying the conversation forward, Deputy CM Narayana Swamy emphasized the stark contrast between the TDP government's indifference toward marginalized communities and CM Jagan's dedication to their economic and social empowerment. He highlighted that 'since assuming power, the state government has allocated around 68% of the cabinet positions to representatives of the BC, SC, ST, and Minority communities. Under CM Jagan, Rs 2.37 Lakh Crore was disbursed as DBT (direct benefit transfer), of which around 74%, approximately 1.76 lakh crore, went into the welfare of people belonging to BC, SC, ST, and Minority communities,' he added.

Furthermore, I&PR Minister Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna criticized Chandrababu Naidu's history of deceiving backward castes and praised CM Jagan's government for its dedication to social empowerment.

Chittoor MP N. Reddappa lauded Chief Minister Jagan as a role model for championing social justice in the country and underscored the significance of his leadership in advancing welfare and political empowerment. Similarly, Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao compared the previous government's reluctance to provide reservations to backward castes with CM Jagan's commitment to their empowerment. He urged the public to re-elect Jagan as Chief Minister for the betterment of BCs.

The leaders further highlighted Chief Minister Jagan's comprehensive approach to development, encompassing infrastructure, education, and healthcare. They reported progress on a 300-bed hospital in Chittoor and a collaboration with Apollo to enhance medical services. The government has also initiated three medical colleges in the region, and work is underway on a 4-lane bypass road connecting Chittoor and Puthalapattu.

