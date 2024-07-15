Ambala to have self-defence centre for training daughters: Minister

Chandigarh, July 15 (IANS) Haryana Minister of State for Women and Child Development Aseem Goel on Monday said the state's first self-defence centre for training daughters will be opened in Ambala city.

Additionally, the department would launch its own FM channel named ‘Hamari Laado’, the first of its kind in the country. He said in each district, at least one ‘Chowk’ (roundabout) will be named as ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Chowk’.

Goel was addressing the state-level program of the Best Mother Award held in Ambala as the chief guest. On this occasion, he also honoured 442 best mothers.

He announced that to make daughters studying in government schools self-reliant, the first self-defence centre under the 'Main Bhi Laxmibai' scheme will be opened at the Government Model Sanskriti School, Police Line, Ambala city.

The minister said a state-level conference of women sarpanches would be organised soon, where they will be motivated to play a crucial role in improving the gender ratio in their villages.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.