ICW 2024: Designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla to open, Falguni Shane Peacock to bring curtains down

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) A string of renowned personalities from the world of fashion including names such as Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Suneet Varma, Kunal Rawal, Tarun Tahiliani, Rimzim Dadu and Falguni Shane Peacock are all set to showcase their garments at the 17th edition of India Couture Week (ICW).

Hosted at the Taj Palace and The Ashok in New Delhi, ICW 2024 will have 14 spectacular shows by leading couturiers beginning with ace couturier Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. They will be opening the fashion gala on July 24.

Roseroom by Isha Jajodia and Suneet Varma will be showcasing on July 25.

On July 26, Siddhartha Tytler and Kunal Rawal will be enthralling fashion lovers with the display of their ensembles on the runway.

Shows of designers Dolly J, J.J. Valaya, Amit Aggarwal, Rahul Mishra, Jayanti Reddy, Gaurav Gupta Couture, Rimzim Dadu, Tarun Tahiliani will be on July 27, July 28 July 29 and July 30.

FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi said in a statement: “FDCI proudly presents its 17th edition of India Couture Week, celebrating timeless craftsmanship tailored for contemporary tastes.”

Sethi added: “...This edition promises to enchant discerning audiences with the epitome of couture elegance. We eagerly anticipate an unforgettable display by the country’s top designers.”

Celebrated designer duo Falguni-Shane Peacock, who have styled the likes of global names such as Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Madonna will be bringing the curtains down on the ultimate day on July 31.

