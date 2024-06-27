Aly Goni says audio series 'Secret Ameerzada' provided him a chance to connect with his audience

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actor Aly Goni, who plays the lead in the audio series 'Secret Ameerzada', opened up about thriving on new challenges and fresh experiences, saying he didn't give a second thought to this character.

'Secret Ameerzada' features Aly as Ahaan Raizada and Surabhi Das as Shanaya Gill.

Speaking about his role, Aly, who is known for his work in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', said: "As an artiste, I thrive on new challenges and fresh experiences. So, when I was approached for the audio series 'Secret Ameerzada', I didn’t give it a second thought and was excited to take on this challenge."

"It is inspiring to witness platforms like Pocket FM advancing the frontiers of storytelling, offering audiences rich, immersive experiences that transcend traditional formats. Collaborating with this audio series platform has been enriching, providing me with a distinctive and innovative opportunity to connect with my audience," added Aly.

Surabhi commented: "I think getting an opportunity to delve into the audio series medium was incredibly exciting. The character of Shanaya is fascinating and multi-layered. As an artist, I believe in challenging myself with every new role, regardless of the medium."

"This character is very different from any I have played before, and I really hope the audience enjoys it as much as we enjoyed creating it," she added.

Upasana Singh, who plays the role of mother-in-law, Yamini, commented: "Embracing new challenges and exploring different mediums of entertainment fuels creativity and growth. So, when I was offered this character, I was immediately on board. It's inspiring to collaborate with a dedicated team striving to deliver diverse and captivating content to audiences everywhere."

'Secret Ameerzada' revolves around the story of Ahaan, who struggles in a loveless marriage with Shanaya and faces constant disrespect and rebuke from his snobbish in-laws and Shanaya’s close friend.

However, Ahaan's luck changes dramatically when he discovers his true identity as the secret heir to the wealthy Raizada family.

It is streaming on Pocket FM.

