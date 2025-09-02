Akshay Oberoi: Made a silent wish that get the chance to work with Shashank Khaitan

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, revealed that he manifested working with the film’s director Shashank Khaitan.

"I remember back in 2014, during the promotions of my film Pizza, I happened to see the trailer of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania for the very first time. I was instantly struck by its scale, freshness, and the visual appeal Shashank Khaitan brought to the screen,” Akshay recalled.

“Sitting there, I made a silent wish that someday I would get the chance to work with him.”

He said that it just seemed like a dream at that point of time.

“At the time, it felt like a far-off dream, but I held on to that thought. And here we are, ten years later, and that wish is finally becoming a reality with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.”

The film features a stellar cast including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, and more.

He added: “Working under Shashank’s direction and being part of a Dharma Productions film with such a talented ensemble cast feels both surreal and gratifying. It reminds me that sometimes the universe listens to the smallest, quietest dreams we nurture, and rewards us when the time is right.”

The film is the third installment of the Dulhania franchise and is slated to hit the screens on October 2.

Akshay is also set to star alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Saqib Saleem in gritty crime drama.

Akshay made his acting debut as a child in the 2002 comedy-drama American Chai. He played his first leading role in Rajshri Productions film Isi Life Mein...! He moved to television work after the release of his first film.

In 2012, he played the lead role in Bejoy Nambiar's MTV Rush. Nambiar, impressed with Oberoi's work on the show, offered him his second film, the Tamil remake of the suspense thriller Pizza. He was loved for his work in Laal Rang and Gurgaon.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.