Ajith practices driver change drills; All set for 24H Dubai 2025

Chennai, Jan 9 (IANS) Unfazed by a car crash that left his car badly damaged during a practice session on Tuesday, actor Ajith Kumar seems to be now all set to give his best in the upcoming 24 hours race known as the 24H Dubai 2025, if one is go by the updates put out by his racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing.

Late on Wednesday night, Ajith’s team posted a video clip of the actor practicing driver change drills. The video showed the actor listening intently to an instructor’s advice and then perfecting the art of swapping positions with a driver inside the vehicle. Posting the clip on social media, the team wrote, “Driver change drills. From the garage of Ajith Kumar Racing.”

It followed it up with pictures of Ajith’s racing team at the vehicle testing centre for the 24H Dubai 2025. Pictures of the actor fine-tuning strategies and improving overall efficiency during practice at the pitstop were also posted.

Clicks during a testing session at the Autodrome in Dubai were also made available before finally, the team indicated that the actor was ready and raring to go. It showed Ajith making his way to the race track, saying, “Lace-up, show up, never give up. Ajith Kumar on the tracks of Dubai for the 24H Dubai 2025.”

For the uninitiated, Ajith is not only racing but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. His team will be participating in the intensely contested Porsche 992 class along with his teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod.

Interestingly, Fabian Duffieux had also taken over as the team manager for Ajith Kumar Racing in December last year.

The 24H Dubai 2025 will mean a lot to Ajith Kumar as it will mark his firm’s competitive debut in the world of racing. It will also mark the start of intense endurance campaign for the team and his firm, which has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner.

