Maniesh Paul 'feels on top of the world' as daughter Saisha turns 14

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS)One of the most prominent names in the Indian television industry, Maniesh Paul is also a proud girl dad to Saisha. As his elder child turns 14 today, the proud father took to his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note.

Maniesh Paul dropped a couple of pictures with Saisha. The first photograph shows a collage of the father and daughter duo. The picture shows how much the little bundle of joy has grown over time. He also dropped a throwback photo of the two. The last still of the post featured an all grown up Saisha, posing by the window.

The post was also accompanied by a note that read, "I still feel on top of the world as I did on the 9th January, 2011- because of you, #saishapaul…because you came into our lives…because the love I felt for you when I looked at you for the first time, can never be explained in words…Thanks my li’l one (who is not li’l anymore and almost as tall as I) for everything! Stay as gentle, as warm, as kind and as compassionate always…I hope you Always believe in yourself as much as I do...And Whenever you feel overwhelmed, remember whose daughter you are and straighten your crown...Happy birthday Saisha...Love, Papa"

Bollywood actor Sikandar Kher wished Saisha in the comment section saying, "Happy birthday Saisha" Meanwhile, television actress Shama Sikander also penned, "Happy birthday Saisha", along with a red heart emoji. Several other netizens shared lovely wishes for the birthday girl in the comment section.

Maniesh Paul tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Sanyukta Paul back in 2007. The couple has known each other since school and started dating in late 1998. They are proud parents to two kids, daughter Saisha and son Yuvann.

After making a mark for himself in TV, Maniesh Paul is slowly paving the way for himself in Bollywood as well.

