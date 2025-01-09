‘MTV Roadies’ set to return with landmark season on January 11

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) The adventure reality show ‘MTV Roadies’ is set to return with its new season on January 11 as it marks 20 years of its air time.

The new season is titled ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’, and raises stakes higher, in a world where betrayal lurks around the corner, trust is rare, and every move is a double-edged sword.

The new season is hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the OG Roadie, whose return as the host cements the legacy of the show as it embarks on its boldest season. He will be joined by Gang Leaders including Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, and Elvish Yadav making his debut as a Gang Leader.

With grueling twists and intense challenges, contestants must navigate a high-stakes play where every decision could seal their fate. Both contestants and Gang Leaders are drawn into a web of fragile alliances and game-changing moves, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Adding an exciting new dimension to the experience is the debut of the GD (Group Discussion) live raw experience.

Speaking about this milestone season, Rannvijay Singha shared his excitement saying, “‘MTV Roadies’ has always felt like home to me and being part of this milestone season is truly special. With the Double Cross theme, fans are in for the most intense and unpredictable ‘MTV Roadies’ journey yet. I am excited to reunite with Prince and Neha. And of course, I am all excited to work alongside Rhea and Elvish for the first time”.

Prince Narula said, “After a decade with ‘MTV Roadies’, it still gives me goosebumps. Double Cross is going to test everyone and I’m ready to lead my gang through every twist and turn”.

The show is set to premiere on January 11 on MTV and JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.